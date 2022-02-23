Whitmer Drugs

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed bipartisan bills into law that are designed to reduce prescription drug costs by regulating pharmacy benefit managers that oversee coverage for employers, insurers and others.

Parts of the laws took effect immediately while others, including licensing requirements and bans on "spread pricing" and "gag clauses," begin in 2024.

