This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.
WASHINGTON (TNS) — The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a “pandemic.”
“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
