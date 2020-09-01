1 DEWITT SCHOOL

Volunteers from Shape Corp. recently repainted the historic DeWitt School in Spring Lake Township.

 Courtesy photo

With the help of Spring Lake Township Supervisor John Nash and volunteers from Shape Corp., the historic DeWitt School recently got a facelift.

Volunteers put a fresh coat of red paint on the one-room schoolhouse, which was built in 1891.

Contact Marie Havenga at

mhavenga@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.