The Tri-Cities Historical Museum staff has been transferring its old object database to a cloud-based software called Collective Access, which will make its artifacts and documents more accessible to the public.
Local history museums are vital resources, serving as keepers of history, information and objects that have cultural significance to an area or city. The mission of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum is to create connections to local history.
Digitization has become a growing trend within the museum industry, and for the past year and a half, the staff at the museum has been working diligently to make local history accessible to those seeking to learn more about Tri-Cities history, regardless of where they are in the world. The staff has been making this happen by transferring the old object database to a cloud-based software called Collective Access. The previous database was not fully accessible to the public and it did not contain complete and accurate information regarding the objects within the collection. The new database will allow the public to see the full complex history of the Tri-Cities.
About the writer: Margaret Paxton is the assistant curator of collections at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave. in downtown Grand Haven. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 12-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
