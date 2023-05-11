In the early 1900s, many European immigrants were attracted to West Michigan. Among these early settlers was a group from Slovenia, then a province of Austria – today, this province is part of Croatia.
Many Slovenians originally settled into Wyoming to work in the coal fields; others went to the copper fields in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula; still others farmed in Illinois.
A few of the families settled in Grand Haven and began farming. Soon the word spread among the Slovenian community that the area was prosperous, and many Slovenians moved to Grand Haven to begin farming or to seek industrial jobs.
Among the early Slovenian immigrants were the Rants. In 1923, Frank Rant, his wife and her mother, Mary Yemc, organized the Slovenian Farmers Club, with the purpose of bringing families with similar customs together and to share stories from friends and family still in Slovenia.
Many of the farmers lived miles part from their neighbors, so the Slovenian Farmers Club provided an opportunity for a social gathering.
The club started with 30 members; they met monthly, alternating homes. Bylaws were drawn up that remain in effect today by the original officers, which included Albert Yemc as president and Frank Rant as treasurer and secretary.
Allen Rant, grandson of the original founder, is the current president, having served in that role for the past 27 years. Other current officers include Jerry Prelesnik, vice president for 35 years; Marcia Bottje, granddaughter of charter member Andrew Peric, secretary for 44 years; and Nicole Rant, great-granddaughter of Frank Rant, who now serves as secretary.
To commemorate the club’s 100th anniversary, many of the 43 current members will gather for a private celebration on May 20 at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish in Grand Haven.
Prelesnik noted that the meetings were originally conducted in the native tongue of the Slovenians; today, meetings are in English, although a few members still speak the native language.
Among activities club members have enjoyed are playing cards, playing bolinca (lawn bowling), and attending Fourth of July picnics and New Year’s Eve parties.
“Most events included someone present with an accordion or concertina who played polka music for all to enjoy,” Prelesnik said.
“Through the last 100 years, the Slovenian Farmers Club has helped cement family ties and friendships among people who wish to retain a common heritage,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.