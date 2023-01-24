ABOVE: A cameraman holds a mobile phone showing the map of the buried Nazi loot on the location of the former dirt road in Ommeren, near Arnhem, the Netherlands on Jan. 19. A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt in a tiny Dutch village. RIGHT: Detail of the map showing where the Nazi loot was reportedly buried in Ommeren, near Arnhem, is seen at the National Archive of the Netherlands in The Hague, on Jan. 23.
AP photos / Peter Dejong
Detail of the map showing where the Nazi loot was reportedly buried in Ommeren, near Arnhem, is seen at the National Archive of the Netherlands in The Hague, on Jan. 23.
OMMEREN, the Netherlands — A hand-drawn map with a red letter X purportedly showing the location of a buried stash of precious jewelry looted by Nazis from a blown-up bank vault has sparked a modern-day treasure hunt in a tiny Dutch village more than three quarters of a century later.
Wielding metal detectors, shovels and copies of the map on cellphones, prospectors have descended on Ommeren – population 715 – about 50 miles southeast of Amsterdam to try to dig up a potential World War II trove based on the drawing first published on Jan. 3.
