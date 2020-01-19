HOLLAND TWP. - Two people were killed and two others injured in a 3-car crash in Holland Township Sunday afternoon.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said around 2:30 p.m., a 33-year-old woman driving a 2002 BMW SUV was heading east on Douglas Avenue near Adams Street when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line of the road. The SUV was then struck by a 2020 Nissan Rogue that was traveling west on Douglas Avenue.
A 44-year-old driving the Nissan was unable to avoid the BMW and crashed into the passenger door. The Nissan was then rear ended by a 1998 Jeep Cherokee by a 31-year-old woman who was also heading west and was unable to avoid the crash.
The 33-year-old woman driving the BMW was brought to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. A 16-year-old was the front seat passenger in the BMW and she was transferred to Spectrum Health. The 16 year-old later died from the injuries.
The 44-year-old woman driving the Nissan is in the hospital in serious condition. Her front seat passenger, an 18-year-old, was transferred to Spectrum Butterworth in serious condition.
The 31-year-old driving the Jeep was brought to the hospital and is in stable condition.
The intersection of Douglas Avenue at Adams Street was closed for three hours while police investigated. The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.