Kites are still set to decorate the sky at Grand Haven's beach this year during the Kite Festival at Grand Haven, although the event will take place later than normal.
After the latest executive order given by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, festival organizers shared their plan to postpone the event on their Facebook page.
"Once the governor gave the order, we put something up online," said Eric Wolff, one of the festival organizers.
Wolff said based on social distancing rules due to the spread of COVID-19, he and his crew wouldn't have had enough time to prepare Grand Haven State Park for the festival. He also noted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources may not have had the time to clean the sand from the parking lot before the start of the festival, originally planned for the weekend of May 16-17.
Kite Festival at Grand Haven started last year when the Great Lakes Kite Festival came to a close in 2018, after 30 years.
"We try to replicate the kind of feel of the old festival with a few tweaks," Wolff said.
Due to erosion and rising Great Lakes water levels over the past few years, Wolff said the festival takes up about two-thirds of the beach. However, people are welcome to come out and fly their kites. Wolff suggests keeping an eye out for other fliers.
"We have appreciated the support of Grand Haven," he said. "We hope to do this later in the year. If we can't do it this year, we will return in 2021."
