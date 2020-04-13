Eric Wolfe and his crew in charge of organizing the Kite Festival at Grand Haven have announced the postponement of the event.
Posted on the event Facebook page on April 8, organizers said due to the “current situation” the event will be hosted at a later date with more information to come in the upcoming weeks.
Kite Festival at Grand Haven debuted in 2019, on the heels of the Great Lakes Kite Festival coming to a close in 2018 after 30 years.
This year's festival was planned for the weekend of May 16-17, but now will be pushed back. The event is set to be hosted at Grand Haven State Park.
