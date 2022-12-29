NORTON SHORES — The Norton Shores Police Department is currently searching for a suspect or suspects after one person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon.
Police say they responded to a call around 1:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Getty. Officers on scene found a car in the middle of the intersection of Columbia Avenue and Continental Street, with one man in inside the car with a gunshot wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.