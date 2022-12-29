Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.