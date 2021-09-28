HOLLAND TWP. — A student from Harbor Lights Middle School is in stable condition after being hit by a car while walking to school Tuesday morning.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to 136th Avenue, south of Greenly Street, just after 7:30 a.m. Sept. 28. Investigation revealed a 12-year-old girl was attempting to cross 136th Avenue and stepped into the path of a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Holland man, who was unable to avoid the child.
