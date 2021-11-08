FRUITPORT — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Fruitport Township on Sunday.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of South Sheridan Road and Airline Highway at 5:28 a.m. There, they found the driver, 18-year-old Ethan Burns of Roosevelt Park, dead at the scene.
Police say his two passengers, both 18-year-olds from Muskegon, were transported to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon for treatment.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, police said. It is still under investigation by the Fruitport Township Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.