ROBINSON TWP. — A Grand Haven woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 104th Avenue on Tuesday evening.
According to police, a 21-year-old West Olive man was driving on 104th Avenue when he failed to yield at the stop sign at M-45, near the Embassy Bar and Grill. His pickup truck collided with an SUV driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman, who was driving west on M-45.
Sgt. Jonathan Knott of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the Grand Haven woman was taken o an area hospital with injuries considered “non-life threatening.” The West Olive man was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.