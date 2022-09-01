BLENDON TWP. — Two men were injured in a three-car crash in Blendon Township on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 48th Avenue.
According to police, a 28-year-old Grandville man was driving west on Port Sheldon when, according to witnesses, he drove through a red light at 48th Avenue. His vehicle was struck in the passenger side by an oncoming vehicle.
The oncoming car was driven by a 71-year-old Hudsonville man, who was driving south on 48th Avenue and had a green light.
Both vehicles then collided with a third car, driven by a 35-year-old Hudsonville man, who was stopped at the intersection.
The Grandville man was taken to an area hospital in “serious but stable” condition, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. He was also ticketed for disregarding the traffic signal.
The 71-year-old Hudsonville man was also hospitalized with “less serious injuries," police said.
