KALAMAZOO (AP) — Two 13-year-old boys were hospitalized Tuesday in West Michigan after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask, police said.
A group of teens were walking down a Kalamazoo street at about 4 p.m. when the man started shooting at them, Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The suspect took off running, Coakley said.
