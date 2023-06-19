FRUITPORT — Two people are dead and two more are injured after a shooting in Fruitport on Father's Day, police say.
Those killed were a 10-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man.
Police say the man likely died from a self-inflicted wound following a domestic incident. Officials on scene called him a suspect.
The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Odawa Trail in the the Odeno Subdivision around 11 a.m.
Once they arrived, police found two people dead inside the home and evacuated the remaining two people, a 7-year-old girl and a 61-year-old woman, who were also suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Trinity Hospital where they're listed in critical but stable condition.
The relationship between those involved has not been disclosed yet, but police say they are connected.
"Everybody's just in shock, and very surprised that this happened," one neighbor said. "It's eye-opening, you know, that this could happen anywhere."
"Father's Day Sunday," said Fruitport Deputy Chief Gregory Poulson. "Nobody can imagine these things happening in your own neighborhood, let alone your neighbor."
Fruitport Police were assisted by the Michigan State Police, as well as officers from Norton Shores and Muskegon County.
