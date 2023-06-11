A water rescue took place Sunday night after a boat flipped over in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.
Around 6:15 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call from a civilian after spotting people in the water south of the Grand Haven pier. The Coast Guard is made contact with them a few minutes later.
Police say both occupants on the boat were pulled to the shore with no injuries.
