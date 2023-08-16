WEST OLIVE — Two women have been charged with drug-related crimes after attempting to smuggle controlled substances into the Ottawa County Jail.
“In late April and early May of 2023, observant corrections staff at the Ottawa County Jail intercepted two separate packages that were sent to an inmate in the facility from a citizen outside of the facility,” said Capt. Jake Sparks in a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. “Upon inspecting the packages, it was determined that they contained controlled substances concealed within the packaging and had been disguised as legal mail.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.