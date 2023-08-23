A 2-year-old boy died after being struck by a Jeep at Holland State Park on Tuesday evening.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at the park, where bystanders were performing lifesaving efforts on the child. First responders continued those efforts, and the boy was transported to Zeeland Community Hospital, where he died.
The Jeep was driven by a 57-year-old woman from Batavia, Ohio. Police say the child, a resident of Elkhart, Indiana, ran across the road in front of the Jeep.
The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.
