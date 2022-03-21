A 3-year-old died after being struck by a tractor Monday afternoon in Blendon Township.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to a farm at 3:10 p.m. and EMS personnel performed life-saving measures on the 3-year-old Hudsonville boy.
The boy was struck by a tractor driven by a 21-year-old Hudsonville man. The boy died from his injuries on the scene, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
Blendon Township Fire/Rescue and Life Ambulance also responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.