Four suspects are in custody after a burglary in Coopersville early Monday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, more than $5,000 in cash, smoking devices and other inventory from the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop were stolen by four suspects, ages 19, 18, 18 and 16.
"Detectives continue to investigate and catalogue items that were recovered from the suspects and from within the stolen vehicle that the suspects had been driving," said Capt. Jake Sparks. "Some of these items include cash, stolen property, an unregistered pistol and other evidence."
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop, 1136 W. Randall St. in Coopersville, shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. As they approached the shop, a black SUV was leaving the scene. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled onto eastbound I-96.
Deputies followed the suspect vehicle, which exited I-96 onto the 16th Avenue exit ramp in Marne. The driver lost control and crashed the vehicle on the exit ramp curve; four suspects then fled the vehicle on foot.
Deputies pursued the suspects to the nearby Marne United Methodist Church. A perimeter was set up, with help from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Michigan State Police, and the Walker police department.
An Ottawa County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was deployed, and all four suspects were found hiding in an outbuilding near the church. All four were taken into custody without further incident.
Identities of the suspects, all males from the Grand Rapids area, are being withheld at this time. No major injuries were reported, according to Sgt. Keith Biros.
"Detectives are aware of numerous similar business burglaries and stolen vehicles occurring in the surrounding counties over the last few weeks," Sparks said. "Detectives believe these suspects may also be involved in crimes in neighboring jurisdictions and continue to work closely with other agencies."
The suspects remain in the Ottawa County Jail and Juvenile Detention Center, pending formal charges.
