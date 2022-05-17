Three of four suspects captured on surveillance camera video scratching graffiti on the Grand Haven south pier inner lighthouse last week have been charged with malicious destruction of property.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety posted security camera pictures of the incident on Facebook on May 10. Within a couple of hours, the department received multiple tips identifying the four males that damaged the lighthouse, said the department's Lt. Lee Adams.
