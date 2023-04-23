GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Five people were injured in a crash at 152nd Avenue and Ferris Street on Sunday afternoon.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 70-year-old Grand Haven man was driving east on Ferris Street in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica when he ran the stop sign at 152nd Avenue. The vehicle struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was traveling south on 152nd.
Both the driver of the Pacifica and his passenger, a 71-year-old woman, were injured and taken to an area hospital, according to police.
The three occupants of the pickup truck were also injured, including a 65-year-old Grand Haven woman, who was the front-seat passenger. She was pinned in the vehicle and had to be extricated by Grand Haven Fire/Rescue.
Police said that none of the injuries are considered life threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.