Five people were injured in a crash that shut down Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) at 104th Avenue on Sunday night.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old woman from Centreville, Virginia, was driving south on 104th Avenue when she failed to yield and collided with a second vehicle, which was traveling west on Lake Michigan Drive.
