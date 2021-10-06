JENISON — A 5-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was trapped underneath a vehicle Wednesday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was inside a Toyota Sienna minivan when he bumped the shifter into neutral. The vehicle began to roll backward into a yard on the north side of Pinewood Street, which is just southwest of Jenison High School.
