GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Traffic was rerouted for three and a half hours after an SUV and a tanker truck crashed late Monday morning on northbound U.S. 31 at Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township.
The drivers and only occupants of the vehicles, a 40-year-old Coopersville woman and a 49-year-old St. Joseph man, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 10:45 a.m. crash. Ambulances transported them to a local hospital following the crash.
Witnesses said the woman was driving a Chevrolet Traverse south on U.S. 31 and was turning east onto Comstock Street with a flashing yellow arrow, according to Capt. John Wolffis of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The tanker truck was traveling north on the highway with a green light when the SUV turned in front of the semi, Wolffis said.
The truck driver took evasive action, but could not avoid the crash, Wolffis said. The tanker, bound for Ludington’s House of Flavors with a load of liquid sugar, rolled and spun around so that the truck’s cab was turned south.
Police said the truck driver was able to exit the truck through its broken windshield.
Emergency crews — including Grand Haven Township firefighters, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics — extricated the woman from her SUV.
A cap on the top of the tanker came off in the crash and a steady stream of the liquid sugar flowed onto the highway and into the median.
Sugar water is considered hazardous to the environment, so Young’s Environmental was called to conduct the cleanup, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Sheriff’s Office. The Ottawa County Hazardous Materials team also responded to check the spill and any other possible spills from the truck or the SUV.
Dick’s Towing responded to the scene with several large rigs, started to upright the vehicle and then determined that it was too heavy. Buter said another tanker was called in from Whitehall to take the load from the damaged vehicle before efforts could again be made to turn it upright.
A flatbed tow truck was used to remove the damaged SUV from the median so that motorists could start using the southbound turn onto eastbound Comstock again. That was at around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
The tanker was uprighted and the road reopened to all traffic at 3:25 p.m. Monday.
Northbound U.S. 31 between Hayes Street and Robbins Road was closed to all traffic during that time. One lane of southbound traffic was also closed in the area until about 1:30 p.m.
