Michael McNeal, the Port Sheldon Township man charged with murdering his wife last year before attempting to kill himself, took the stand Wednesday and described to an Ottawa County jury what happened the night he shot his wife.
McNeal said he didn't intend to shoot Sherri McNeal when he went into his barn, unlocked his safe and retrieved his hunting rifle in the early morning hours of July 24, 2018. He told the jury he was suicidal.
"I didn't want to live anymore. I couldn't take the emotional up and down like that. I just wanted to end my life. I couldn't take it anymore," McNeal said, stopping often to dry his eyes and blow his nose.
McNeal was testifying on the second day of his jury trial before Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing.
Prosecutor Greg Babbitt is asking for a first-degree murder conviction.
Defense attorney Tom Smith is asking for the jury to find his client guilty of a lesser charge: voluntary manslaughter. Smith argues that McNeal shot his wife "in the heat of passion."
McNeal said that after he loaded his gun, he went to the horse trailer on his property where his wife was sleeping.
"I was going to take the gun out and threaten Sherri that I was going to kill myself. I just couldn't take it anymore," he testified.
The reason he was so depressed, McNeal told the jury, was that he believed his wife was talking to a man she met on FarmersOnly.com, an online dating service. Sherri called him "Mr. PA" because he lived in Pennsylvania.
McNeal had discovered "Mr. PA" a week and a half earlier, on July 13, when he found a picture on her phone she had sent to the man. It also happened to be the same day, McNeal testified, that he and his wife were having to put down money to try to save their house, which was in danger of foreclosure.
Sherri McNeal moved out for a few days after this. McNeal said that over the next week he took steps to control his alcoholism, and he said he believed their marriage was on the mend. He even reproposed to his wife in Saugatuck the next week.
But on the night of July 23 and into the morning of July 24, he said he saw his wife hiding her phone from him, and he believed she was talking to "Mr. PA" again.
McNeal told the jury he relapsed and drank a few beers, then went to "threaten" Sherri in the horse trailer. She was asleep, but he said he looked through her phone and saw texts between her and the other man.
"I was just enraged," he told the jury. "I picked that gun up and I shot it just as fast as I could. And I went back to the pole barn, I loaded it again and I shot myself."
The prosecutor called this testimony into question, saying McNeal's testimony didn't match what he told detectives during interviews played for the jury earlier in the trial, which began Tuesday. During police interviews, McNeal said he didn't remember anything between walking to the horse trailer and the moment when he shot himself and heard police telling him to get on the ground.
There is also evidence McNeal sent a text to the man Sherri was texting around the time she was shot, telling the man to leave her alone or things would "get ugly." McNeal said he did not remember sending the text.
McNeal also maintained he didn't know where he shot his wife. Sherri was shot once in each shoulder and once through the neck, severing her carotid artery.
In an interview with a detective several weeks after the shooting, McNeal claimed he didn't know that his wife had died from the wounds. "She's not dead," he told Detective David Bytwerk. "I did not know that. Oh, s---. I did not know that. That changes everything," he said.
The prosecutor said McNeal hadn't asked after his wife in the three weeks he had been in the hospital.
McNeal also said he's had memory loss issues since the shooting. The attempted suicide destroyed part of McNeal's nose, and he's had 12 surgeries so far, he said.
"I don't deny shooting her, I just don't remember doing it," McNeal said.
Testimony from a psychologist who treated McNeal is expected Thursday, which will be the last day of testimony. The defense will call several more witnesses before closing statements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.