Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Some rain may mix in early. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Some rain may mix in early. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.