Police responded to an apartment complex near Grand Valley State University early Saturday morning after receiving several calls about shots being fired.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Grand Valley State police officers went to building U at the 48 West apartment complex shortly before 3 a.m. Police found numerous shell casings in the parking lot, but no victims or suspects.
