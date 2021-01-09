The Children’s Advocacy Center thanked its many partners this past week in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week. They include, top row, from left: Clint Holt and Eric Rasch from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety; Tom Ball, Zeeland Police Department; and bottom row, from left: Dave DeWitt and Adam Hill from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office; and Kris Haglund from the Holland Department of Public Safety.
Courtesy photo
Staff at the Children’s Advocacy Center prepared gift bags to give to detectives for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
