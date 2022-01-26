Two Muskegon men have been charged in connection with the robbery at Grand Haven’s Lake Michigan Credit Union, which occurred on Nov. 30, 2021.
The suspects are being held on other charges in the Kent County Jail.
Both suspects are charged with robbery and habitual offender status and are awaiting arraignment. The suspects are also facing other robbery charges in Kent County.
The robbery charges are the result of a lengthy investigation by Grand Haven Department of Public Safety detectives, in cooperation with the Wyoming Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and West Michigan Enforcement Team.
Arraignment is pending in Ottawa County 58th District Court.
