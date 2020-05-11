Armed protesters take part in a demonstration on April 30 outside the state Capitol in Lansing, demanding the reopening of businesses and calling for the end of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mandatory closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LANSING (AP) — A commission overseeing Michigan's Capitol can legally ban guns from the building, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday, contradicting panel leaders' contention that only the Legislature can do so.
Nessel, a Democrat, wrote a letter to the State Capitol Commission, which operates, manages, maintains and restores the building and its grounds. Its six members will meet Monday to discuss why firearms are allowed and what, if anything, should be done after some demonstrators armed with assault rifles entered the building last week to protest Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions and to pressure lawmakers.
