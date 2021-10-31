Beacon Boulevard was shut down in both directions early Sunday as Grand Haven police apprehended a “high risk” suspect that had been involved in a shooting in Muskegon.
According to Lt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, around 4 a.m., his office conducted what he described as a high risk stop on a vehicle suspected of being involved in an assault and discharging a firearm in Muskegon. The driver of the vehicle did not comply with officers’ commands to exit the vehicle, leading to police closing Beacon Boulevard in both directions while they communicated with the driver via a cell phone.
Police eventually talked the 26-year-old West Olive man out of the vehicle and took him into custody without incident. They located a firearm inside the vehicle.
The suspect was transported to Muskegon, where he was taken into custody.
GHDPS was assisted by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and North Ottawa Community Hospital.
