HOLLAND TWP. — A 42-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by two vehicles Tuesday evening in Holland Township.
Police did not release the man’s name, pending notification of relatives.
Emergency crews responded to Waverly Road north of Eighth Street at about 8:16 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was riding a bicycle south on Waverly in the right traffic lane when he was struck from behind by a southbound motor vehicle, according to Sgt. Chris Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The injured bicyclist was then struck by another southbound vehicle.
AMR Ambulance transported the bicyclist to Holland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The drivers of both vehicles were not injured, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
