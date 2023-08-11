A body was found around 7 p.m. Thursday in Port Sheldon Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
"The body of a deceased adult male" was found in a "wooded area" near the 14800 block of Stanton Street. The incident is under investigation and detectives have determined there is "no danger to the public," said Sgt. Keith Biros in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.