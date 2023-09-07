Tuesday morning, a Kent County Sheriff's Office school resource officer assigned to Lowell Public Schools was notified of a social media bomb threat made toward Lowell High School.
The threat was made via Instagram on Sunday night. Several KCSO resources such as the investigative division and explosives detection K9 were brought in to assist the school resource officer.
After conducting electronic search warrants, a suspect was identified and interviewed.
Thursday morning, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office authorized a juvenile petition for False Report or Threat of a Bomb/Harmful Device, a four-year felony. The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old male from Lowell, who does not attend Lowell Public Schools.
"Our school resource officers see several of these these types of social media threats take place each year," said Sgt. Eric Brunner, public information officer with the KCSO. "In general, most teens do not intend to carry out these acts. However, these types of threats create a substantial disruption in people’s lives, cause needless stress and worry amongst students, staff and parents.
"This is also substantial drain on public safety resources and is a safety issue for our community. Our team of law enforcement at the KCSO take these threats very seriously."
