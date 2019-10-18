COOPERSVILLE — A Nunica man was involved in a two-car crash in Coopersville on Friday evening.
At about 6:30 p.m., Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a unknown crash at the intersection of Cleveland Street and 48th Avenue. Upon arrival, the deputies located two vehicles involved in the crash, with injuries.
The preliminary police investigation at the scene revealed that a 24-year-old Wyoming man was driving a 2001 Toyota north on 48th Avenue. A 22-year-old Nunica man was eastbound on Cleveland, approaching 48th, when the Wyoming man's Toyota went through the stop sign at 48th and turned west on Cleveland, colliding with the Nunica man's 2018 Honda, said Sgt. Rick Sykes.
The Wyoming man was transported to a Spectrum Health hospital by a Life EMS ambulance in serious condition. The Nunica man refused to be transported to a hospital, Sykes said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Names were not released.
The Coopersville/Polkton and Wright/Tallmadge fire departments assisted police at the scene of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.