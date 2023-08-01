PONTIAC — The third day of a hearing to determine whether a teen accused of fatally shooting four classmates in 2021 and injuring multiple others should be sentenced to life without parole or a term of years in prison resumed Tuesday morning with an expert for the defense describing him as a “feral” child who “lost track of reality.”
Colin King, a licensed psychologist who is an expert in traumatic brain injury, said Ethan Crumbley faced isolation and neglect before the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting. He testified that based on his meetings with the shooter and reviewing the teen’s text messages, it appeared he never got help for mental health issues.
“When I interviewed Ethan and looked at his profile, at his high level of isolation, lack of parental support, lack of guidance, lack of resources ... psychologically and socially he can be considered a feral child,” said King during testimony Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court.
Crumbley’s attorneys began presenting their case Friday afternoon for why the teen should be sentenced to a term of years in prison – which would be no less than 25 to 40 years at a minimum and no more than 60 at a maximum – after an emotional morning when prosecutors brought up two students who witnessed the shootings and an assistant principal who tried to save 16-year-old Tate Myre. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s office has argued that the shooter’s behavior was so egregious that he should be incarcerated for life.
Tate and three other students – Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17 – were killed in the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at Oxford High School. Six other students and a teacher were injured in the shooting. Teacher Molly Darnell was the only witness testifying for prosecutors who had been injured in the shooting.
Prosecutors have the burden of proof to show that the shooter is deserving of a life without parole sentence and that the sentence is proportional to the crime, even with mitigating factors like the teen’s age, mental health and childhood.
The shooter’s defense attorneys, Paulette Loftin and Amy Hopp, have presented evidence that he struggled with depression and paranoid thoughts and heard voices in his head, but did not receive the help he said he needed from his parents. Their goal is to convince the judge that factors, including his family and home environment, the circumstances of the crime and the possibility of rehabilitation, make a life without parole sentence disproportionate.
During King’s testimony Friday, he said he spent about 24 hours testing and interviewing Crumbley and conducted about 15 assessments on him over six sessions. He noted instances when the shooter was a child, as early as age 6, when he was left unattended and would end up at his neighbor’s house, scared and asking for help.
He spent countless hours watching adult video games and spent an “inordinate amount of time” on websites viewing graphic scenes.
“He indicated after a while he began to fantasize about being a part of those scenes,” King said. “He sort of lost track of reality.”
King noted that a beloved dog dying, like the teen’s had in 2021, could be traumatic. The dog died at home and Ethan was the one who had to dispose of the body. A month before the shooting, his best friend, someone King noted might have been his only friend, went away to a rehabilitation facility. His mom told him he probably would never see his friend again.
“The part that stood out for me was when he told his parents he was hearing voices and he needed to see a therapist,” King said. “I don’t know what 15-year-old raises his hand and says ‘My brain hurts. I need to see a therapist.’ And it never happened.”
In testing, King found the teen was not feigning psychotic symptoms and had a normal level of mental functioning. His stress symptoms, depression and anxiety were high, King said.
“(The teen’s immediate concerns are) all related to his confusion surrounding his actions,” King wrote in his report. “He is trying to grapple with the enormity of the loss of life and his involvement. He reports nightmares, depression, and extreme sorrow over the outcome over his actions.”
King diagnosed him with major depressive disorder with psychosis and acute anxiety disorder.
During Friday’s hearing, Loftin, the shooter’s attorney, questioned Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Detective Edward Wagrowski about several Google searches the teen did in the weeks and months before the shooting, asking questions about depression, anxiety and being a sociopath. She also detailed text messages he sent a friend, detailing worries about seeing things and hearing things, along with struggles with his parents.
His mom “thinks the reason I’m so mad and sad all the time is because I take drugs and she doesn’t worry about my mental health,” Crumbley texted to his friend in March 2021. “They make me feel like I’m the problem.” In one text exchange, he said he asked his dad to take him to the doctor, but “he just gave me some pills and told me to suck it up.” He said he contemplated calling 911 to get help but decided not to do it because his parents would be mad.
Prosecutors wrapped up their witness presentation Friday morning with students Keegan Gregory, who was in the bathroom with Justin when he was shot and killed, and Heidi Allen, who rendered possibly lifesaving aid to a wounded classmate, and Oxford High School Assistant Principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall.
Gibson-Marshall’s gut-wrenching testimony left much of the courtroom in tears, including the shooter, who showed emotion for the first time during her testimony about trying to save Tate, whom she had known since he was 3. He had been shot in the back of the head.
Crumbley pursed his lips as tears began dripping down his face during Gibson-Marshall’s testimony Friday morning.
“It was crushing,” Gibson-Marshall said through tears. “I had to help him. I just needed to save him. For his mom. ... I just kept talking to him, saying that I love him. That I needed him to hang with me. He was blue, but when I was giving him breaths, he was getting lighter so I thought they were helping. So I kept giving him breaths.”
After Gibson-Marshall finished testifying, she and Tate’s parents, Sheri and Buck Myre, hugged and sobbed in the gallery.
