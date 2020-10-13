GRAND RAPIDS — The scene outside of the federal courthouse where three men were in court for their roles in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was calm Tuesday morning as statewide media waited for attorneys and families to exit the building.
The three men, 26-year-old Kaleb Franks of Wexford, 23-year-old Daniel Harris of Lake Orion and 32-year-old Brandon Caserta of Canton Township, were given detention hearings at the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building U.S. Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.