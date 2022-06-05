POLKTON TWP. — A 33-year-old Nunica man suffered minor injuries after crashing into a detached garage on the 7000 block of State Road.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was heading east on State Street when his vehicle drifted over the center line and left the north side of the road. The vehicle then hit several small trees before eventually crashing into an attached garage behind a residence.
