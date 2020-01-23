HOLLAND TWP. — Police have identified the Holland-area man who intentionally rammed his car into a police cruiser and led authorities on a brief chase Monday before ultimately being arrested.
At about 6:45 p.m. Jan. 20, an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was stopped on James Street at a red light at 136th Avenue. A vehicle driven by 60-year-old Alfonzo Paul Mercado, of Holland Township, pulled up next to the police car in the adjacent lane, stopped briefly, then put the vehicle in reverse to position himself behind the cruiser. Mercado then accelerated quickly and intentionally rammed the back of the cruiser.
