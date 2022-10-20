In December 2015, the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority entered into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for construction of a new 800-megahertz (MHz) radio system for use by the dispatch center to communicate with police, fire and EMS first responders countywide.
The 11 tower-site simulcast system included new dispatch consoles and nearly 2,000 new radios for first responders in the field. It became fully operational in 2019.
