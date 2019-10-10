2 city DPW employees suspected of embezzlement

Police say they have completed the investigation into suspected embezzlement by two Grand Haven Department of Public Works employees and have turned it over to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office for review.
This past spring, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety received information regarding a possible embezzlement from the city’s public works department. GHDPS detectives conducted an initial investigation.
Since the suspects were city employees, the Grand Haven department turned the case over to the Michigan State Police to complete the investigation.
"Both employees were placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the extensive criminal investigation," Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said Thursday. "The criminal investigation will be followed by an internal investigation conducted by the city of Grand Haven."
The suspects' names and what was embezzled has not been released.
