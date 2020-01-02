City replacing public safety vehicles

Up to four new vehicles may soon be joining the fleet at Grand Haven’s Department of Public Safety.
During recent City Council meetings, the purchases of two police interceptor cruisers and an administrative vehicle were approved, and a fire apparatus replacement was discussed.
“Our fire apparatus represents a significant investment for the community,” Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke told councilmembers during a work session.
Hawke said the truck scheduled for replacement is a 1982 model, which was refurbished in 2014 in hopes of adding five years to the lifespan of the vehicle.
“It’s time to move that along and replace it,” he said.
The city's current apparatus replacement fund balance is $690,000. In looking for a vehicle to replace the 1982 model, Hawke said the target budget was between $575,000 and $600,000. The lowest bid received was $562,836.
The potential replacement will be on an upcoming City Council agenda.
Councilmembers also saw the need to replace three police vehicles for the public safety department during a recent meeting.
“All three pieces of equipment have been reviewed to comply with the city’s Equipment Replacement Policy and all continue to warrant replacement,” Matt Wade, the city's streets and utilities manager, said in a memo to the council.
To be eligible for replacement, the vehicles each needed a total score of 15 on a replacement evaluation sheet. Points were given based on years of service, mileage or hours, maintenance or repair costs, type of service, and their overall condition. Each of the vehicles received a score of 18 or 19.
Wade said the city has budgeted $60,000 total for the two police interceptor cruisers and $24,000 for the administrative vehicle. However, the cost of the new interceptors has increased, and the price of each vehicle will be $34,122.97. The cost of the administrative vehicle also exceeded the budget, with a total price tag of $26,606.
“I have confirmed with Finance Director Amy Bessinger that the motor pool fund has enough funds to cover the proposed purchases,” Wade said.
Council approved the purchases.
