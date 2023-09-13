HOLLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard has been searching for a Fruitport man and his boat that were reported missing Tuesday night, and said Wednesday afternoon that they located the unoccupied boat in Lake Michigan about 32 nautical miles west of Grand Haven.
As of press time, the search to locate the fisherman continued.
David Split, 61, was last seen near Grand Haven, but the last ping on his cellphone was from Lake Michigan near Holland. The Coast Guard said Split is known to fish near the mouth of the Grand River and slightly offshore.
A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City located the missing fishing boat unoccupied Wednesday afternoon, WZZM-TV reported.
“We’ve expanded the area to cover about 1,800 square nautical miles, which is a space about the size of Delaware,” said Chief Petty Officer John Masson.
In a press release sent out early Wednesday, the Coast Guard said watchstanders at Sector Lake Michigan received notification at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday that Split was overdue. They said he was last seen leaving Spring Lake in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer, named A&A.
The Coast Guard says it has both water vessels and aircraft searching for Split, and search conditions are expected to be favorable into the morning Thursday. A Canadian C-130 aircraft joined the search Wednesday morning.
The Coast Guard also says that boaters carrying proper safety equipment can assist in emergency situations. Anyone who has information about the missing man is asked to call the Coast Guard at 414-747-7182 or the Fruitport Township Police Department at 231-865-8477.
WZZM-TV contributed to this report.
