The U.S. Coast Guard announced late Friday afternoon that it has suspended the search for a fisherman from Fruitport, who was reported missing in Lake Michigan earlier this week, “pending any further developments.”
David Split, who is known to fish near the mouth of the Grand River and slightly offshore, was last seen Tuesday morning leaving Spring Lake in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer named A&A, police said. His fishing boat was found unoccupied in Lake Michigan, about 32 miles west of Grand Haven, on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fruitport Township Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.