On Wednesday evening, Ottawa County Emergency Management and other involved government agencies received a National Response Center report of a partially submerged and stuck construction excavator in Lake Michigan.
The excavator was found just off the beach in the 300 block of North Lakeshore Drive in Park Township, about a half-mile north of Tunnel Park. It was being used to facilitate the removal of a barge that had previously grounded near the shoreline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.