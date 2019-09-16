A Coopersville man charged with getting into an injury crash while driving on a suspended license was ordered to serve time in jail when he was sentenced Friday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.
Anthony Wayne Bon, 36, faced a possible five years in prison on the charge. Instead, Judge Jon Hulsing sentenced the man to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for two days already served. The jail time will be served on the weekends.
Bon was also put on 18 months probation.
The incident occurred June 18 on Blue Oak Drive in Coopersville. Bon crashed his vehicle and a passenger, his daughter, suffered a broken leg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.