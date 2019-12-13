Coopersville man to stand trial for fatally shooting his wife

A 25-year-old Coopersville man charged with fatally shooting his wife was bound over to stand trial after a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Ottawa County District Court.
Jaron Paul Chatman will face charges of voluntary manslaughter and felony firearm when he is arraigned in Ottawa County Circuit Court on Jan. 6, 2020.
Chatman’s wife, Emily, died almost two weeks after being shot in the head by her husband on Oct. 21 at their 80th Avenue home. Their three children were in the home at that time.
Chatman has admitted to firing the gun, but claims it was an accident.
Judge Craig Bunce denied bond and ordered Chatman held in jail despite assurances by the young man’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Eduardo Velazquez, that his client has shown up voluntarily for every hearing.
Bunce said he was basing his bond decision partially on testimony of how Chatman had handled his weapon that day, despite his knowledge of guns and gun safety.
Ottawa County Sheriff Detective Tyler Kempema’s responses to Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Cara Wilkinson’s questions helped set the stage for the requested charges.
Kempema testified that he and Chatman had repeated conversations about the defendant’s knowledge and handling of guns.
“He lives and breathes guns,” Kempema said of Chatman. “He particularly likes shotguns.”
Kempema said that Chatman was knowledgeable about gun safety, including not keeping the gun loaded, being aware of where the gun is pointed and trigger awareness.
The detective said that during the interviews, Chatman said that he keeps the safety on the guns when they are stored, but takes off the safety when he has them out in the house. He also said that he keeps bullets in the guns’ magazines, but not in the chamber, although he admitted that he was the only one who could have put a bullet in the chamber of the shotgun that went off that day.
Bunce said the fact that Chatman kept rounds in the magazines and took off the safety when the gun was out in the house led him to find probable cause that Chatman committed gross negligence.
The judge said that Chatman’s routine action was to turn off the safety “which is against every gun safety rule I have ever heard.”
Also testifying at the preliminary examination were Dr. David Start, the Spectrum Health pathologist who performed the autopsy, and Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies Meri-Beth Brouwer and Anthony Stariha.
Start testified that the shotgun blast to Emily Chatman’s head is what killed her. He said there was no other factors that could have caused her death in the two weeks between the time she was shot and when she died.
Brouwer said that she took custody of Jaron Chatman at the scene and that he complied with her orders.
Stariha said that he covered Brouwer when they entered the house and then gave medical aid to the victim. Another deputy took care of the children.
Defense Attorney Velazquez demonstrated a way that it might have been possible for his client to hit the trigger on the shotgun as it slid from his grasp that day, but Kempema said he didn’t agree with what Velazquez was saying and that attempts by the defendant to show the same thing on a fake gun were also not convincing.
