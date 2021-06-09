Ferrysburg is hosting its annual Cops and Cones event this Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
The event familiarizes the faces of law enforcement to the community with a meet-and-greet social with area officers from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. It will take place at A La Mode Ice Cream Shop, 307 Oak St.
